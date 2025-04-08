Krishen Iyer Committing to Set Up a Foundation to Bring Awareness to the Human Trafficking Problem
San Diego, CA, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Krishen Iyer announces that he is committing to set up a foundation to bring awareness to the human trafficking problem.
The sad truth about Human trafficking is there are so many victims yet we know much less than we think. This foundation is to raise awareness to those in need of a way out and to change laws here in the US to stop the abuse.
Less known:
A-Labor trafficking.
B-Online exploitation.
C-Organ trafficking. The role of poverty and migration.
D-Mexico and conservatorship for people in US that are held captive taken across country lines.
