Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Dinner Date" – One Evening, One Secret That Changes Everything, by Louisa Abbott
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Dinner Date," a shocking tale of impossible choices, secrets, and unexpected betrayals by Louisa Abbott.
Oxford, United Kingdom, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About The Dinner Date:
Eva’s life is everything she dreamed of. As a successful dancer, she has a thriving career, a loving husband, and a family that has welcomed her with open arms. Married to Robert, a talented theatre director, she feels secure in their passionate and devoted relationship. But as she grows closer to Robert’s charismatic older brother, Nick, she begins to sense an undercurrent of tension — one that threatens to unravel everything she holds dear.
Nick has always been the charming flirt, the life of the party, but beneath his confident exterior lies a man haunted by his past. Adopted as a baby, he has spent a lifetime trying to fit in, never quite believing he belongs. As his bond with Eva deepens, the lines between friendship and something more begin to blur. And then comes the dinner date that changes everything.
A date to forget – if only she could.
Eva is then faced with an impossible choice. Does she keep the life she has built, or risk it all for something she never saw coming?
Not knowing is bad – but the truth could be worse.
Geared for fans of emotionally charged dramas, The Dinner Date is a compelling story of family ties, hidden desires, and the consequences of one fateful night.
The Dinner Date is available in multiple formats worldwide:
247 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949911
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.57 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F22FK51C
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/DINNERDATE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
