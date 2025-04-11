Author Crystal Lu Ragsdale’s New Book, "Nati and the Butterfly," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Young Girl and the Incredible Love That She and Her Grandfather Share
Recent release “Nati and the Butterfly” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Crystal Lu Ragsdale is a charming story that follows Nati, a young girl who notices her beloved grandfather is beginning to struggle with his health. Despite this, he promises to always be with Nati, and fulfills a special request for her.
Tomball, TX, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Lu Ragsdale, who holds a bachelor’s from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a master’s from the University of the Incarnate Word, has completed her new book, “Nati and the Butterfly”: a compelling story of a young girl and the special relationship she and her grandfather have.
A native of South Texas, author Crystal Lu Ragsdale developed a passion for writing at an early age. She has had a successful media career for almost twenty-five years, and she can be found teaching communication courses as an adjunct professor at a nearby Houston college. In addition to her work, Crystal carries an active real estate license to serve her community, family, and friends with their real estate investments. Crystal is also a proud mother of three beautifully amazing and accomplished daughters.
“Nati has the best relationship with her Gpa,” writes Ragsdale. “She truly believes she is his favorite. As Nati watches her grandpa endure a life struggle from afar, she asks her grandpa for a special request, which he promises to do. This is a humbling story about a child’s love for her grandpa and the reciprocated love and memory he wants to leave behind for her.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Crystal Lu Ragsdale’s enthralling tale is a beautiful tribute to the special relationship a grandchild has with their grandparents, revealing the enduring love that one can have for another even when they are no longer present. With colorful artwork to help bring Ragsdale’s story to life, “Nati and the Butterfly” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this poignant tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Nati and the Butterfly" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
