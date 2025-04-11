Author Crystal Lu Ragsdale’s New Book, "Nati and the Butterfly," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Young Girl and the Incredible Love That She and Her Grandfather Share

Recent release “Nati and the Butterfly” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Crystal Lu Ragsdale is a charming story that follows Nati, a young girl who notices her beloved grandfather is beginning to struggle with his health. Despite this, he promises to always be with Nati, and fulfills a special request for her.