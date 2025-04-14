Author Bilkisu Warden’s New Book, "Prince Curls," is an Adorable and Stirring Tale of a Young Boy Who Learns to Appreciate His Unique Hair for Making Him Special

Recent release “Prince Curls” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bilkisu Warden is a charming story of a young boy who decides to let his hair grow out into a head of beautiful curly hair. Despite how his hair makes him stand out at school, he soon grows to love his hair and how special it makes him.