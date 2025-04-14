Author Bilkisu Warden’s New Book, "Prince Curls," is an Adorable and Stirring Tale of a Young Boy Who Learns to Appreciate His Unique Hair for Making Him Special
Recent release “Prince Curls” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bilkisu Warden is a charming story of a young boy who decides to let his hair grow out into a head of beautiful curly hair. Despite how his hair makes him stand out at school, he soon grows to love his hair and how special it makes him.
Edmond, OK, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bilkisu Warden, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in the region of Kumba in Cameroon, Africa, before moving to the United States at the age of eleven, has completed her new book, “Prince Curls”: a heartfelt tale of a young boy who learns to appreciate and embrace his hair that makes him unique and special.
“As first-time parents to a beautiful brown baby boy named Declan, who was born with a head full of hair, our family was surprised to find that there aren’t many books encouraging young boys to grow and embrace their beautiful curly and coily hair,” writes Bilkisu. “This book is an inspirational message for black and brown boys to love their long hair and confidently express themselves.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bilkisu Warden’s riveting tale was inspired by the author’s son Declan, who, after a traumatic first haircut experience, let his hair grow out into a long, curly head of hair.
With colorful artwork and a heartwarming message of self-acceptance, “Prince Curls” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to love themselves and embrace what makes them unique.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Prince Curls" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories