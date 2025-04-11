Angela Sharp’s New Release "Experiencing God’s Presence in the Midst of Chaos" is a Powerful Guide to Finding Peace, Faith, and Spiritual Clarity Amid Life’s Challenges
“Experiencing God’s Presence in the Midst of Chaos” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Sharp is an insightful and encouraging book that explores how faith and prayer can help individuals navigate difficult times while deepening their relationship with God.
Ardmore, OK, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Experiencing God’s Presence in the Midst of Chaos”: an inspiring and faith-driven exploration of how God’s presence can bring comfort and direction in the midst of life’s struggles. “Experiencing God’s Presence in the Midst of Chaos” is the creation of published author, Angela Sharp, a God-fearing woman who adheres to the Word of God as truth. Angela is happily married, housewife of many years, and a mother of two adult children. She has educational training in criminal justice, human service counseling, and Christian ministries.
Sharp shares, “Experiencing God’s Presence in the Midst of Chaos is about prayer and relationship with God. We are all conditioned by the environments in which we grow up. With God, we can overcome these conditions as we trust in God and stand on His Word as truth for our lives and the lives of those around us.
“Throughout the pages, you will find study techniques, biblical knowledge, and shared experiences that allows God to reveal deeper truths. There is also space to write notes so God can speak to your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Sharp’s new book serves as a thoughtful and practical resource for anyone seeking to deepen their faith, find peace in difficult times, and grow closer to God through prayer and reflection.
Consumers can purchase “Experiencing God’s Presence in the Midst of Chaos” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Experiencing God’s Presence in the Midst of Chaos,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
