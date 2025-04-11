Daniel Keck II’s Newly Released “The Bible Timeline Revealed: Are We near the End?” is a Compelling Exploration of Biblical Chronology and End-Times Prophecy
“The Bible Timeline Revealed: Are We near the End?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Keck II is a fascinating study that uncovers hidden biblical patterns and historical alignments, offering a thought-provoking perspective on whether the return of Christ may be near.
Stockport, OH, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Bible Timeline Revealed: Are We near the End?”: a meticulously researched and thought-provoking examination of biblical timelines, prophetic cycles, and historical data that may provide insight into humanity’s place in God’s divine plan. “The Bible Timeline Revealed: Are We near the End?” is the creation of published author, Daniel Keck II, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Akron University in 1989. During his career as a performance engineer, he developed a computer program to assist power plant operators in improving the overall plant cycle efficiently, which resulted in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and fuel savings. This technological advancement was copied throughout the company and was shared with developing nations.
Daniel Keck II shares, “There is a mystery, a mystery of the Jubilee or fifty-year cycles that have been hidden in plain view since Adam’s creation. This mystery allows for the calculation of the exact dates of Adam’s creation, the flood of Noah, the time of the patriarchs, and the exact year of the resurrection of Jesus based on biblical information. Historical and archaeological data combined with numerical anomalies prove these dates to be accurate.
“These results reveal that converging anniversaries are about to occur in a few short years. What could all this mean? Is the return of Christ soon?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Keck II’s new book presents an intriguing blend of biblical prophecy, historical research, and numerical analysis, encouraging readers to explore scriptural evidence for themselves.
Consumers can purchase “The Bible Timeline Revealed: Are We near the End?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Bible Timeline Revealed: Are We near the End?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
