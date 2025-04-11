Donald Parnell’s Newly Released "Close Encounters of the Supernatural" is a Compelling Exploration of Spiritual Experiences
“Close Encounters of the Supernatural” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Parnell is an inspiring collection of true accounts that explore faith, healing, and divine intervention, offering readers spiritual enlightenment and encouragement.
Dayton, OH, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Close Encounters of the Supernatural”: a thought-provoking and encouraging examination of faith. “Close Encounters of the Supernatural” is the creation of published author, Donald Parnell, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Parnell shares, “The desire of my first volume is to help those who are in trial, defeat, and despair. To raise each one in faith, and know the Spirit is interested in our affairs by trusting in Him. Every chapter is a story of fact, eyewitness, completely nonfiction. It is our goal by writing Close Encounters of the Supernatural that readers’ faith will raise higher in healing frequency and spirituality. We want the reader to attain the greatest enlightenment in the radiance of peace, joy, and love. Close Encounters of the Supernatural are waiting on you to step into the realms of faith. Open the spiritual portal in your life by daily prayer, supplication, and thanksgiving. Turn inward and establish the Kingdom of Christ in your personal life. We only need to take hold of its promises and begin to practice them daily by experience and revelation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Parnell’s new book an inspiring guide for readers seeking spiritual growth and a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Close Encounters of the Supernatural” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Close Encounters of the Supernatural,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
