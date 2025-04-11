Nancy Reed’s Newly Released "Kingdom Formula" is a Transformative Spiritual Guide Offering 9-Step Principles to Help Believers Seek God and Live Righteously
“Kingdom Formula: 9-Step Principles of God Knowledge to Help Assist You While Seeking God and Living Righteous!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Reed is an empowering book designed to guide readers in their spiritual journey, helping them gain clarity and connect with God through righteous living.
Glendale, AZ, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Kingdom Formula: 9-Step Principles of God Knowledge to Help Assist You While Seeking God and Living Righteous!”: a powerful spiritual guide that offers a structured approach to seeking God and understanding His word. “Kingdom Formula: 9-Step Principles of God Knowledge to Help Assist You While Seeking God and Living Righteous!” is the creation of published author, Nancy Reed.
Reed shares, “KINGDOM FORMULA: 9-Step Principles of GOD Knowledge to help assist while seeking (GOD) and living righteous. Came about its discovery being Spiritually led by “HOLY SPIRIT” revealing this to me in June year 2022. (Amen) Where this was sawn and embedded, placed within my heart, I was going through some very heavy and dark times while enduring my wilderness season. I was at this point and time single and going through many trials and tribulations in this season, as I was alone physically, but spiritually just me and “HOLY SPIRIT”. Within this period of time, I discovered myself, and who I was and is predestined to be. (Amen) It honestly wasn’t easy the process, but I am so thankful and grateful for the experience, the success that led to me being now so very blessed. It’s because of him, JEHOVAH, JESUS, this is even possible the vision the discovery, in the midst of my wilderness process that helped me and taught me how to seek him and to connect to him Spiritually and physically. (Amen) Therefore by him showing me and guiding me Spiritually the way he did I began to create what he laid dormant in my heart to share now with the world to better help others gain clarity, be set free Spiritually while understanding his word, and how to seek him righteously. While attaining his knowledge which he commands us to do daily. (Amen) If you are someone who is growing weary, always gets so easily flustered in not knowing how to properly seek or understand the Kingdom of God being the Righteous way, then look no further your help has come to assist you in your journey GOD BLESS!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Reed’s new book provides invaluable wisdom for readers seeking spiritual guidance and a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Kingdom Formula: 9-Step Principles of God Knowledge to Help Assist You While Seeking God and Living Righteous!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kingdom Formula: 9-Step Principles of God Knowledge to Help Assist You While Seeking God and Living Righteous!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories