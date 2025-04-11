Jesse Weisbrod’s Newly Released “A Brand Plucked From The Fire” is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption and God’s Unwavering Grace
“A Brand Plucked From The Fire” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jesse Weisbrod is a deeply moving memoir that chronicles the author’s journey through life’s darkest corners and ultimate redemption through faith.
Fresno, CA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Brand Plucked From The Fire,” a poignant and transformative account of faith, struggle, and the boundless grace of God, is the creation of published author, Jesse Weisbrod.
Jesse Weisbrod shares, “In this fast-paced world where sin and temptation abound increasingly, it is becoming more difficult to faithfully trust in and serve God. The shelves of Christian bookstores are lined with motivational material to help people do so. In this book, I don’t necessarily mark out steps on how to help you be faithful to God. I don’t know where you are in your walk with the Lord, but if you struggle with sin or have trouble doubting God’s forgiveness, this story will assure you of God’s divine mercy and amazing grace. My name is Jesse Weisbrod. This is the story of my very distinct life of setting out as a child in search of purpose, meaning, and truth. Searching for anything that would heal the maladies of mental turmoil I was born with. A painful journey of a broken life that included afflictions like gang and prison violence, to addiction, glamour, and wealth. It’s also the testimony of discovering and not embracing God’s help, causing my life to be dragged through this world’s darkest corners, eventually to the literal gates of hell. A Brand Plucked from the Fire isn’t the story of man’s ability to overcome, but the testimony of God’s grace in helping someone overcome even the most hopeless situation. So I joyfully welcome you into my very difficult journey that would eventually lead me back into the arms of the loving God who created us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jesse Weisbrod’s new book is a heartfelt invitation for readers to reflect on their own spiritual journey and embrace the hope that comes through God’s love and mercy. This candid and inspirational testimony will resonate with those seeking faith, redemption, and a renewed connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “A Brand Plucked From The Fire” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Brand Plucked From The Fire,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
