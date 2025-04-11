Brooke Freeman’s Newly Released "Juicing for Jesus" is an Inspiring Devotional That Connects Faith and Nutrition for a Healthier Body, Mind, and Spirit
“Juicing for Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brooke Freeman is a unique and uplifting devotional that encourages children and families to nourish both their spiritual and physical health through biblical teachings and wholesome nutrition.
Edmond, OK, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Juicing for Jesus”: a faith-filled and health-conscious devotional designed to inspire families to care for their bodies. “Juicing for Jesus” is the creation of published author, Brooke Freeman, a former registered nurse and nutritional health coach, is a true believer that food is medicine. She took her passion for wanting to help children and families heal through food and started a nonprofit farm in Oklahoma, Natural Freedom Farm. This farm aims to provide nutrient-dense foods to children with little to no access to fresh fruits and vegetables. The farm’s motto is to feed, educate, and inspire. Brooke believes that God has called her to help children heal physically and emotionally through food and spiritually through learning God’s word. Brooke is married to Mike and has two children, Jack and Lucas.
Freeman shares, “The spirit of God lives in each one of us who believes. So, we should nourish and care for the bodies where the Spirit dwells. Eating foods that are healing to the brain and body can give us the focus, energy, confidence, and courage to follow Jesus and fulfill our own personal purpose, which God has designed.
This devotional is designed to allow children and families to read and meditate each day on a biblical story and a healthy food source. Learning and growing in God’s word and eating nutrient-dense foods can help lead to physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brooke Freeman’s new book serves as a valuable resource for families seeking to grow closer to God while making mindful, healthful choices in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Juicing for Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Juicing for Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Freeman shares, “The spirit of God lives in each one of us who believes. So, we should nourish and care for the bodies where the Spirit dwells. Eating foods that are healing to the brain and body can give us the focus, energy, confidence, and courage to follow Jesus and fulfill our own personal purpose, which God has designed.
This devotional is designed to allow children and families to read and meditate each day on a biblical story and a healthy food source. Learning and growing in God’s word and eating nutrient-dense foods can help lead to physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brooke Freeman’s new book serves as a valuable resource for families seeking to grow closer to God while making mindful, healthful choices in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Juicing for Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Juicing for Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories