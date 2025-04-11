Nicholas Stanton’s Newly Released "Gabriel’s Promise" is a Gripping Tale of Loss, Redemption, and the Fight for Justice
“Gabriel’s Promise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicholas Stanton is a powerful and emotionally charged novel that follows a grieving father’s relentless pursuit of justice after a devastating loss, leading him to uncover a purpose greater than revenge.
Los Angeles, CA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gabriel’s Promise”: a compelling and thought-provoking novel that delves into grief, morality, and the resilience of the human spirit. “Gabriel’s Promise” is the creation of published author, Nicholas Stanton, who after a forty-year career in the aerospace industry, is now a writer by passion and choice. He spends his time observing and living life as fully as possible. In addition to Gabriel’s Promise, his other works include The Migrant, The Gumshoe Diaries: Fortune Cookies Always Lie, as well as the young reader’s series KK Undercover: The Cookie Caper and KK Undercover: The Haunted Field Trip, written for his late stepdaughter KaSandra.
Stanton shares, “A perfect storm materializes when Patrick Bouchard, an underwater welder at the San Pedro, California shipyard, loses his child to cancer. Driven by grief and rage, he sets out to make those that he feels are responsible pay, specifically Standard Pharmaceutical, the megacorporation owning the HMO that denied treatment to his stage 4 terminal son. That wasn’t right, and someone had to be held accountable.
“They would pay alright, but not in blood. That would be too easy and serve no purpose. He’s lost his son, his heart, and his faith; he could not get much lower. But from such depths, treasures are found, and in that abyss of human suffering, Patrick devises a scheme to keep his promise to his son, Gabriel, to fight until the end. He would make sure that no child would be written off to satisfy a corporate bottom line. The Jack of Broken Hearts was about to introduce himself to Sanford Peck and his Standard Pharmaceutical empire.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicholas Stanton’s new book is a thrilling and emotionally resonant exploration of one man’s journey through pain, purpose, and the battle for justice.
Consumers can purchase “Gabriel’s Promise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gabriel’s Promise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
