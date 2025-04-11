Kelli Maggio’s Newly Released "The Story of the Easter Bunny" is a Heartwarming Tale That Connects Faith, Love, and the True Meaning of Easter
“The Story of the Easter Bunny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelli Maggio is a beautifully crafted story that takes readers on an inspiring journey of faith, friendship, and the deeper significance of Easter through the eyes of an endearing character.
Shreveport, LA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Story of the Easter Bunny”: a delightful and meaningful tale that brings a fresh perspective to the beloved Easter tradition. “The Story of the Easter Bunny” is the creation of published author, Kelli Maggio, a dedicated wife and mother who is a senior loan officer at Fairway Independent Mortgage and feels it is her calling to serve the public to make homeownership a reality.
Maggio shares, “Join Easter on his journey through the trials and tribulations of life in ancient days. In this charming tale written by Kelli Maggio, readers will embark on an unforgettable journey with Easter as he learns about friendship, trust, faith, and love. From meeting his savior to learning the true meaning of Easter, he will make your heart smile. Ultimately, he will receive the biggest honor of them all—an eternity of reminding everyone what Jesus did that day on the cross for us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelli Maggio’s new book offers a touching and creative way to introduce children to the message of Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection, making it a perfect addition to any Easter tradition.
Consumers can purchase “The Story of the Easter Bunny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Story of the Easter Bunny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
