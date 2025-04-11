Jons Lesson’s Newly Released "FISCHER" is a Gripping Tale of Survival, Resilience, and the Blending of Cultures in Early America
“FISCHER: A Fictional Adventure Scattered Within Historical Events” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jons Lesson is a thrilling historical fiction novel that follows a young boy’s journey through the untamed American wilderness, where faith, family, and perseverance are key to survival.
Vancouver, WA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “FISCHER: A Fictional Adventure Scattered Within Historical Events”, an unforgettable journey through mid-1800s America, blending fact with fiction to create a compelling and immersive reading experience, is the creation of published author, Jons Lesson.
Lesson shares, “A young boy is violently abandoned in mid-1800s American wilderness. Found by strangers, the story is the inevitable progression of cultures forced to meld in wild places. With an intricate string of connections, it offers mystery, drama, and the will to survive—good people forced to come together as the bad ones always hover—overcoming obstacles with the power of family and prayer.
The historical events are real. The locations exist. Some characters are derived from people living in the era. Most are fictional, written to make a lasting impression.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jons Lesson’s new book is a must-read for fans of historical fiction and adventure stories that highlight the strength of the human spirit.
Consumers can purchase “FISCHER: A Fictional Adventure Scattered Within Historical Events” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “FISCHER: A Fictional Adventure Scattered Within Historical Events,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
