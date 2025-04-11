Carmen Cook’s Newly Released "Tails of Pigeon and Squirrel: The Beginning" is a Delightful Children’s Tale of Unlikely Friendship and Adventure
“Tails of Pigeon and Squirrel: The Beginning” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carmen Cook is a heartwarming story that teaches young readers about kindness, individuality, and the joy of forming unexpected friendships.
Chambersburg, PA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tails of Pigeon and Squirrel: The Beginning”: a charming and uplifting tale about friendship and adventure. “Tails of Pigeon and Squirrel: The Beginning” is the creation of published author, Carmen Cook, who lives in the south-central Pennsylvania region with her husband, stepsons, and spoiled house cats.
Carmen Cook shares, “A tale of two unlikely animals who become friends. Their friendship begins when one shows kindness and helps the other. Together, they learn lessons about themselves as they go on adventures. Each is made in a unique way, giving them special gifts that make their friendship fun.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmen Cook’s new book offers an engaging and meaningful story that encourages young readers to embrace kindness, celebrate their differences, and appreciate the value of friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Tails of Pigeon and Squirrel: The Beginning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tails of Pigeon and Squirrel: The Beginning,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
