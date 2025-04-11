Vanna Donoyan, PhD’s New Book, “Huni Apidae: A Queen Bee-In-Waiting,” Follows a Baby Honeybee as She Learns All About the World of Bees and Her Duty as Future Queen
West Chester, OH, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vanna Donoyan, PhD, an award-winning teacher and professor with extensive research in primary science education and curriculum, has completed her most recent book, “Huni Apidae: A Queen Bee-In-Waiting”: a charming tale that centers around a curious baby honeybee who learns all about bees, including their life cycle and the crucial role they perform for the world.
“Huni Apidae is an adorable and curious baby honeybee who is to become the queen bee on Honeycomb Lane,” writes Dr. Donoyan. “Huni learns from the Queen Mother about the world of bees, the waggle dance, the life cycle of bees, geometric shapes, and more throughout the book. In a delightfully rhyming format, Huni learns about what it means to be a bee and that the natural world she lives in is awesome.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vanna Donoyan, PhD’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Huni’s adventures to learn all about bees and their very important duties. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr. Donoyan’s story to life, “Huni Apidae: A Queen’s Bee-In-Waiting” will encourage language and reading development in readers of all ages, as well as awe and appreciation for the beauty of nature.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Huni Apidae: A Queen Bee-In-Waiting” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
