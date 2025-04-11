Noella Miller’s New Book, “The ABC's of Affirmations,” is a Series of Self-Affirming Words Aimed at Inspiring Confidence in Young Readers Alongside Learning the Alphabet
Brooklyn, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Noella Miller, a native of Brooklyn who started a beauty business and completed a degree in creative writing, has completed her most recent book, “The ABC's of Affirmations”: a collection of affirming words that are essential for every young reader’s learning development as they can correlate them to each letter in the alphabet.
“‘The ABC’s of Affirmations’ is a children’s book that focuses on instilling motivational words and phrases to educate and encourage the youth to understand their self-worth,” writes Miller. “It is a great outlet for children to recite daily as a part of their morning routine with parents, teachers, social workers, and even friends. Although it is a children’s book, [I believe] it caters to everyone who aspires to promote excellent mental and emotional health.”
Published by Fulton Books, Noella Miller’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to help young readers develop the knowledge of self-care and reflection in early childhood education alongside their typical curriculum. With colorful artwork to help bring Miller’s tale to life, “The ABC’s of Affirmations” will help inspire readers to speak prosperity into their lives and recognize their extraordinary potential.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “The ABC's of Affirmations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
