Zachary Hinson’s New Book, "I Love Him," is a Powerful Story of a Young Man Who Must Navigate the Confusing Journey of High School Adolescence While Also Being Openly Gay
York, SC, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Zachary Hinson, who grew up in a small town in South Carolina, has completed his most recent book, “I Love Him”: a deeply touching and complex narrative that delves into the turbulent waters of adolescence, identity, and the quest for acceptance.
In “I Love Him,” readers are introduced to Caleb, a young man who boldly navigates the often-harsh landscape of high school while embracing his identity as an openly gay individual. His journey is marred by bullying and the pervasive struggle for acceptance both from his peers and within himself. Amid these challenges, the story shines a light on the strength found in vulnerability and the transformative power of genuine friendships, particularly highlighting the unwavering support from Caleb’s friend, Jacob.
Published by Fulton Books, Zachary Hinson’s book artfully explores the intricate dynamics of relationships, the painful yet hopeful path to self-discovery, and the profound impact of standing in one’s truth.
Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “I Love Him” is a resonant exploration of the courage it takes to face the world authentically and the poignant search for love and acceptance in a world that often seems unforgiving.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Love Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “I Love Him,” readers are introduced to Caleb, a young man who boldly navigates the often-harsh landscape of high school while embracing his identity as an openly gay individual. His journey is marred by bullying and the pervasive struggle for acceptance both from his peers and within himself. Amid these challenges, the story shines a light on the strength found in vulnerability and the transformative power of genuine friendships, particularly highlighting the unwavering support from Caleb’s friend, Jacob.
Published by Fulton Books, Zachary Hinson’s book artfully explores the intricate dynamics of relationships, the painful yet hopeful path to self-discovery, and the profound impact of standing in one’s truth.
Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “I Love Him” is a resonant exploration of the courage it takes to face the world authentically and the poignant search for love and acceptance in a world that often seems unforgiving.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Love Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories