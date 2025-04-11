Author Lawrence Newton’s New Book "The Demonic Savior: Book One" Follows the Story of a Serial Killer Who Attempts to Live a Normal Life Despite His Inner Desire to Kill
Recent release “The Demonic Savior: Book One” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence Newton transports readers into the mind of Francis Fleming, a serial killer who does all he can to ignore his inner drive for murder. Desperate to live a normal life, Francis will do all he can to appease his inner demon, all the while doing all he can to reject the allure of killing.
Woodstown, NJ, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Newton, a retired US Navy veteran whose interests include the culinary arts and traveling with his wife and family, has completed his new book, “The Demonic Savior: Book One”: a gripping novel that delves into the mind of a serial killer who does everything he can to deny himself his homicidal instincts in order to leave a seemingly normal life despite the darkness lurking within.
“Francis Fleming is a Vietnam veteran who hails from a small suburban town outside Dubuque, Iowa,” writes Newton. “‘The Demonic Savior’ is the first of a series of novels that conceptualizes the mindset of a serial killer from the serial killer’s perspective. The story takes the reader through the trials and tribulations associated with how a serial killer might adapt or address their inner demon. As Francis attempts to live a normal life, he is confronted with the physical and mental challenges associated with thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, changing his career, and the death of his mother. ‘The Demonic Savior’ is riddled with twists and turns to captivate the reader in an ever-changing sequence of events.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lawrence Newton’s enthralling tale is a compelling page-turning that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Francis grapples with his eternal drive for murder and his desires to quell the demon within. Utilizing his writing to dive into the human psyche where others have not dared to enter, Newton’s spellbinding tale will keep readers in suspense, leading to an unforgettable, character-driven story that will leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Demonic Savior: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
