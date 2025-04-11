Author Lawrence Newton’s New Book "The Demonic Savior: Book One" Follows the Story of a Serial Killer Who Attempts to Live a Normal Life Despite His Inner Desire to Kill

Recent release “The Demonic Savior: Book One” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence Newton transports readers into the mind of Francis Fleming, a serial killer who does all he can to ignore his inner drive for murder. Desperate to live a normal life, Francis will do all he can to appease his inner demon, all the while doing all he can to reject the allure of killing.