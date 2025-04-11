Author D.C. Dahlia’s New Book, "A Killer Time," Follows a Group of High Schoolers to Solve the Murder of One of Their Classmates Before They Get Killed Themselves

Recent release “A Killer Time” from Newman Springs Publishing author D.C. Dahlia is a gripping thriller that centers around a group of high schoolers who become the suspect in a murder case involving one of their classmates. Now in danger of being murdered as well, the small band will have to team up with a detective in order to find out who the real killer could be.