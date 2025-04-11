Author D.C. Dahlia’s New Book, "A Killer Time," Follows a Group of High Schoolers to Solve the Murder of One of Their Classmates Before They Get Killed Themselves
Recent release “A Killer Time” from Newman Springs Publishing author D.C. Dahlia is a gripping thriller that centers around a group of high schoolers who become the suspect in a murder case involving one of their classmates. Now in danger of being murdered as well, the small band will have to team up with a detective in order to find out who the real killer could be.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.C. Dahlia, an actress who is also studying to become a sommelier, has completed her new book, “A Killer Time”: a compelling novel that follows a group of students who must not only navigate the chaos and dangers of high school but also investigate the killing of one of their classmates before another murder takes place.
“What do Wrenford’s admired athlete, annoying know-it-all, biggest geek, most promiscuous girl, infamous bad boy, and favorite troublemaker all have in common? We’re the prime suspects in the murder of our classmate, Roy Wilson,” writes Dahlia. “High school is hard enough with homework, love triangles, and prom; but throw a killer in the mix, and suddenly surviving high school has a whole new meaning. Getting A’s doesn’t seem as important when someone close to you could be stalking you and you keep tripping over dead bodies. I know these aren’t actually supposed to be the best years of our lives, but I also didn’t expect them to possibly be our last. Now with a killer on the loose, it’s up to a group of moody teenagers and a detective who has had just about enough of us to solve this case and stay alive. At least, if I die, I don’t have to do homework anymore.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D.C. Dahlia’s enthralling tale combines the drama of high school life with the high stakes of a murder case to deliver a spellbinding mystery novel that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Killer Time” will keep readers guessing as they inch closer to the truth, making this a must-read for fans of the murder mystery genre.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Killer Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“What do Wrenford’s admired athlete, annoying know-it-all, biggest geek, most promiscuous girl, infamous bad boy, and favorite troublemaker all have in common? We’re the prime suspects in the murder of our classmate, Roy Wilson,” writes Dahlia. “High school is hard enough with homework, love triangles, and prom; but throw a killer in the mix, and suddenly surviving high school has a whole new meaning. Getting A’s doesn’t seem as important when someone close to you could be stalking you and you keep tripping over dead bodies. I know these aren’t actually supposed to be the best years of our lives, but I also didn’t expect them to possibly be our last. Now with a killer on the loose, it’s up to a group of moody teenagers and a detective who has had just about enough of us to solve this case and stay alive. At least, if I die, I don’t have to do homework anymore.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D.C. Dahlia’s enthralling tale combines the drama of high school life with the high stakes of a murder case to deliver a spellbinding mystery novel that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Killer Time” will keep readers guessing as they inch closer to the truth, making this a must-read for fans of the murder mystery genre.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Killer Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories