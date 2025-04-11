Author Salvatore J. Vitale’s New Book, "Project Franklin," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Unearth His Identity and the Dark Truth of His Past
Recent release “Project Franklin” from Newman Springs Publishing author Salvatore J. Vitale is a captivating tale that centers around a man who has no knowledge of who he is or how he ended up at a bar. With no recollection of who he is, the man sets out to discover his identity, only to discover a sinister past that will lead him down a path of lies and deceit.
Neptune, NJ, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Salvatore J. Vitale, an engineer by training, has completed his second book, “Project Franklin”: a gripping mystery that follows a man with no knowledge of who he is as he works to discover his identity, only to find a terrifying truth surrounding his past.
Author Salvatore J. Vitale holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He devoted his career to information technology and retired in 2017 after thirty-one years at The Conference Board. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, Juanda Hall, his dog Cleo, and his cat Piper.
“A young man finds himself sitting at a bar, nursing a perfectly chilled vodka martini. The world around him buzzes with life, yet he feels a disquieting emptiness—a void where memories should be,” writes Vitale. “He has no idea how he ended up there, and worse, he has no recollection of anything at all.
“His only clues are a wallet, a set of keys, and a wad of cash. As he rifles through the wallet, the pieces of a puzzle begin to emerge—a name, Franklin Johnson, a driver’s license with an unfamiliar address, and an appointment card with a psychiatrist scheduled for the following day.
“With nothing but a tangled web of possibilities, he sets off on a journey to rediscover his identity. What he unearths is far more sinister than he imagined: a labyrinth of deceit driven by greed and powered by an insidious, unchecked technology. Franklin is about to find out that some truths are more dangerous than ignorance.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Salvatore J. Vitale’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Franklin's journey to find the truth, no matter how terrible it might be or how much it may hurt to learn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Project Franklin” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Project Franklin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Salvatore J. Vitale holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He devoted his career to information technology and retired in 2017 after thirty-one years at The Conference Board. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, Juanda Hall, his dog Cleo, and his cat Piper.
“A young man finds himself sitting at a bar, nursing a perfectly chilled vodka martini. The world around him buzzes with life, yet he feels a disquieting emptiness—a void where memories should be,” writes Vitale. “He has no idea how he ended up there, and worse, he has no recollection of anything at all.
“His only clues are a wallet, a set of keys, and a wad of cash. As he rifles through the wallet, the pieces of a puzzle begin to emerge—a name, Franklin Johnson, a driver’s license with an unfamiliar address, and an appointment card with a psychiatrist scheduled for the following day.
“With nothing but a tangled web of possibilities, he sets off on a journey to rediscover his identity. What he unearths is far more sinister than he imagined: a labyrinth of deceit driven by greed and powered by an insidious, unchecked technology. Franklin is about to find out that some truths are more dangerous than ignorance.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Salvatore J. Vitale’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Franklin's journey to find the truth, no matter how terrible it might be or how much it may hurt to learn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Project Franklin” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Project Franklin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories