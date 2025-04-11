Author Salvatore J. Vitale’s New Book, "Project Franklin," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Unearth His Identity and the Dark Truth of His Past

Recent release “Project Franklin” from Newman Springs Publishing author Salvatore J. Vitale is a captivating tale that centers around a man who has no knowledge of who he is or how he ended up at a bar. With no recollection of who he is, the man sets out to discover his identity, only to discover a sinister past that will lead him down a path of lies and deceit.