Author Malcolm McFall’s New Book, “Angels From Caldera: How Peace Came to Planet Earth,” Follows an American President’s Stand to End Humanity’s Cycle of Violence
Recent release “Angels From Caldera: How Peace Came to Planet Earth” from Covenant Books author Malcolm McFall is a compelling novel set in the not-so-distant future in which an American president works to stop mankind’s cycle of nuclear warfare and violence after a life-changing instance of divine intervention.
Santa Cruz, CA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Malcolm McFall, a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ, a religious writer, and an entrepreneur, has completed his new book, “Angels From Caldera: How Peace Came to Planet Earth”: a stirring tale that follows American president David Andrews as he works to bring peace to mankind and end ongoing global warfare.
“Jesus’ message to mankind, that we are to love one another, is brought to the twenty-first century. But what if we discover that his message isn’t optional?” writes McFall.
“It’s August of 2034 and America’s darkest hour. A secret, spiritually powerful ‘people’ make themselves known to the human world for the first time, reaching out to the American president, whose deep goodness and faith is an encouraging surprise to them.
“President David Andrews’ helicopter has been slammed to earth by the shock wave from America’s first nuclear terrorist attack. He comes to, completely paralyzed and in excruciating pain. Fighting through the depression and grief of what has happened and his agony and helplessness, he prays for help with all his heart. His prayer is answered by a beautiful otherworldly being who heals his paralysis and tells him he must break the human cycle of violence leading to more violence. If America unleashes its chain-reaction weapons, she warns, it will be the beginning of the end of human life.
“Andrews goes forth to confront the powerful forces demanding immediate thermonuclear revenge. Join him on his epic journey fraught with terrible disappointment and triumphant success. In the throes of his impeachment trial, he meets a great love who lifts his life to heights he could never have imagined.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Malcolm McFall’s new book is a modern-day message of hope and inspiration by an up-and-coming new voice in Christian fiction. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Angels From Caldera: How Peace Came to Planet Earth” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the riveting climax.
Readers can purchase “Angels From Caldera: How Peace Came to Planet Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
