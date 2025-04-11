Author Malcolm McFall’s New Book, “Angels From Caldera: How Peace Came to Planet Earth,” Follows an American President’s Stand to End Humanity’s Cycle of Violence

Recent release “Angels From Caldera: How Peace Came to Planet Earth” from Covenant Books author Malcolm McFall is a compelling novel set in the not-so-distant future in which an American president works to stop mankind’s cycle of nuclear warfare and violence after a life-changing instance of divine intervention.