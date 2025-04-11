Author Glennies Thomas’s New Book, “What Are Your Fears? ¿Cuáles Son Tus Miedos?” is a Charming Tale That Offers Solutions to Common Fears That Many People Often Have
Recent release “What Are Your Fears? ¿Cuáles Son Tus Miedos?” from Page Publishing author Glennies Thomas is a heartfelt and captivating story that explores common phobias and fears that people often develop in childhood. With each fear, Glennies suggests ways in which one may be able to face their fears and, ultimately, overcome them.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Glennies Thomas, a fashion designer in accessory design who graduated from the Fashion INstitute of Technology in NYC, has completed her new book, “What Are Your Fears? ¿Cuáles Son Tus Miedos?”: a riveting Spanish-English story that invites readers to face their fears and break free from them with simple solutions that anyone can try.
“What are your fears? It was inspirational to me because children have fears of the unknown or curious things in life,” writes Thomas. “Uncertainties give us ‘angst,’ which gives us fears. So the precept of this book is to ‘face your fears.’
“Fear is a mindset that we develop and give ourselves. Remove ‘all’ fears and glide through life. Solution: Now let’s have fun (LOL)!”
Published by Page Publishing, Glennies Thomas’s inspiring tale will help readers of all ages discover new ways to conquer their fears at their own pace. With colorful illustrations to help Thomas’s story come to life, “What Are Your Fears? ¿Cuáles Son Tus Miedos?” is sure to delight readers and show them a path to living free of fear.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “What Are Your Fears? ¿Cuáles Son Tus Miedos?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
