Author Glennies Thomas’s New Book, “What Are Your Fears? ¿Cuáles Son Tus Miedos?” is a Charming Tale That Offers Solutions to Common Fears That Many People Often Have

Recent release “What Are Your Fears? ¿Cuáles Son Tus Miedos?” from Page Publishing author Glennies Thomas is a heartfelt and captivating story that explores common phobias and fears that people often develop in childhood. With each fear, Glennies suggests ways in which one may be able to face their fears and, ultimately, overcome them.