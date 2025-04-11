Author Michael Smith’s New Book, "The Illustrated Poetry of Crazy Bear," is a Powerful Collection of Poems and Artwork That Depict the Author’s Lived Experiences
Recent release “The Illustrated Poetry of Crazy Bear” from Page Publishing author Michael Smith is a poignant and soaring assortment of poems and paintings created by the author to explore his experiences throughout life, bringing to light his struggles, trials, and triumphs that have shaped him over the years.
Sun Valley, NV, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Smith, a veteran of the Marines and a sundancer, has completed his new book, “The Illustrated Poetry of Crazy Bear”: a compelling series of poetry and artwork that combine and complement each other in order to weave an intricate tapestry of the author’s life, from his challenges to his successes and everything in between.
“My adult name was not given to me in a hunkapi ceremony; it was given to me in the old way—by the people, according to how I lived,” writes Smith. “Originally, it was given to me in Spanish, as ‘Oso Loco,’ and later translated into Lakota by my lodge brothers: ‘Mato Witko.’ Everyone felt, at the time, that the name was appropriate for me. I was like the grizzly bear in a berry patch; I just wanted to be left alone—to do what I needed to do—and have my space respected. Those who didn’t heed the warnings experienced the wrath of Griz. Some still have tooth marks.
“I’m Comanche (and Irish), but I don’t speak our language, so my Lakota brothers loaned me theirs until I could find my own. I’ve danced in the Wiwanyag Wachipi wakan for several years to thank them.
“This collection is my poetry. Writing is, for me, a form of healing—one that helps me move through life’s barriers and a means of understanding some of the unfathomable realities that have paved the path I’ve walked. Often, my poems appear alongside my paintings; those paintings are not always understood—by those who have not walked in the story—so the words help.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Smith’s enthralling series shares some of the sights and feelings that have crossed the author’s path throughout the years, depicting the stark realities of his youth and the process of growth he underwent as he moved through the darkness. Deeply personal and candid, “The Illustrated Poetry of Crazy Bear” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, blending together humor and joy alongside tragedy and grief to create a real and honest portrayal of the author.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Illustrated Poetry of Crazy Bear" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
