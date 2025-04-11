Author Jim Smith’s New Book, "Counterfeit," is a Gripping Crime Drama That Follows One Man’s Journey to Save His Friend After His Life of Counterfeiting Catches Up to Him

Recent release “Counterfeit” from Page Publishing author Jim Smith is a compelling novel that centers around Preston Rogers, who discovers his friend Henry, a master counterfeiter, has had his daughter kidnapped by dangerous clients. Now desperate to help his friend, Preston will travel the world to return her safely while helping to bring down this dangerous counterfeiting ring.