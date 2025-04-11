Author Jim Smith’s New Book, "Counterfeit," is a Gripping Crime Drama That Follows One Man’s Journey to Save His Friend After His Life of Counterfeiting Catches Up to Him
Recent release “Counterfeit” from Page Publishing author Jim Smith is a compelling novel that centers around Preston Rogers, who discovers his friend Henry, a master counterfeiter, has had his daughter kidnapped by dangerous clients. Now desperate to help his friend, Preston will travel the world to return her safely while helping to bring down this dangerous counterfeiting ring.
Plano, TX, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jim Smith, who is currently retired and writes full-time in the western North Carolina mountains, has completed his new book, “Counterfeit”: a riveting tale that follows Preston, who must embark on a mission to save his friend Henry’s daughter from a dangerous group of criminals who have kidnapped her in order to take over his counterfeiting schemes.
“Preston Rogers is back, fresh from his first novel, ‘Power Grab,’” writes Smith. “Now his dear friend Henry Russo is in deep trouble and needs Preston and Sandra’s special kind of help. Henry, as Preston has long suspected, finally admits that he is one of the world’s greatest counterfeiters, and now one of his clients has put Henry in danger. They’ve also kidnapped Henry’s daughter and want to take over Henry’s counterfeiting operation.
“From the beaches of Cabo San Lucas to the French Quarter in New Orleans and on to Beaune, France, ‘Counterfeit’ is a lesson on how counterfeiting is done around the world and what one man will do to protect those he loves.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Smith’s thrilling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Preston and Sandra’s journey to find Henry’s daughter before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Counterfeit” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the epic climax.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Counterfeit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
