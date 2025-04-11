Author Teresa Rittinger’s New Book, "The Pencil Book," is a Charming Story About a Pencil with One Small Request to Help Him Access His Limitless Possibilities to Create

Recent release “The Pencil Book” from Page Publishing author Teresa Rittinger is an engaging story that centers around Mr. Pencil, an ordinary pencil who can not only talk but create anything in the world, from a story to a mathematical equation. However, in order to do so, Mr. Pencil asks readers for one important favor: to pick up him and any other pencils they may find forgotten on the floor.