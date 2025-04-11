Author Teresa Rittinger’s New Book, "The Pencil Book," is a Charming Story About a Pencil with One Small Request to Help Him Access His Limitless Possibilities to Create
Recent release “The Pencil Book” from Page Publishing author Teresa Rittinger is an engaging story that centers around Mr. Pencil, an ordinary pencil who can not only talk but create anything in the world, from a story to a mathematical equation. However, in order to do so, Mr. Pencil asks readers for one important favor: to pick up him and any other pencils they may find forgotten on the floor.
Ann Arbor, MI, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Rittinger, a retired paraprofessional and current licensed marriage and family therapist who lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with her family, has completed her new book, “The Pencil Book”: a riveting story of a pencil who has an important request for readers that will help him and other pencils release their potential.
In “The Pencil Book,” readers are introduced to Mr. Pencil, who can be used to create anything in the world like a musical symphony or an epic story. However, Mr. Pencil and other pencils face a difficult challenge in creating if they are ever left on the floor, and so he asks readers to always make sure to pick up pencils they find so they can continue to create.
“In a world of opportunities, sometimes the simple things are overlooked,” writes Rittinger. “In this story from our friend Mr. Pencil, we are called to recognize the potential we may be missing and to help out if we can.”
Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Rittinger’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Mr. Pencil’s story to discover all the incredible things that pencils can be used to create. With colorful artwork to help bring Rittinger’s story to life, “The Pencil Book” is sure to inspire a love of pencils and encourage readers of all ages to continue to create incredible things.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Pencil Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
