"Witnessing Where You Live, Work, and Play," by Neal H. Creecy, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Witnessing Where You Live, Work, and Play by Neal H. Creecy. This book is published by Histria Christian, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to faith-based books on theology, Christian living, and inspiration.
The church in America is getting smaller and smaller. Each year, average church attendance decreases, while the number of Americans who identify as having no religious affiliation increases. Even traditionally Christian areas, such as the Bible Belt, are seeing the same trends as the rest of the nation. America is not alone in experiencing these trends. Western Europe, once a strong Christian continent, is also going the same way.
What is the cause of the decline of Christianity in America as well as Western Europe?
Many have written on this topic, but Pastor Creecy argues that it is because of a lack of faithful witnessing by everyday Christians.
Over and over again that faithful church members do not know how to share their faith, nor do they have any idea of where to begin having an impact for the Kingdom of God. Our culture has lost the practice of hospitality. Churches have become so programmatic that many Christians find all their social time and needs being met on the church campus. Even when Christians find themselves engaged within the community in different social activities, such as youth sports, they have no idea how to leverage those relationships for the Gospel.
Linda Bergquist Church Planting Strategist and author of City Shaped Churches says, “This book serves as a non-formulaic, comprehensive, and highly approachable guide to help newcomers to Christianity as well as to mobilize long time Christians become more active and more effective in sharing their faith as a way of life. I appreciate that it is written out of Neal’s life time of experiences and is not simply theory or theology.”
Neal H. Creecy has been in Gospel ministry for twenty-eight years. He has served as a pastor, international missionary, church planter, missionary consultant, conference speaker, and seminary professor around the world. He holds an MDiv and a PhD from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.
Witnessing Where You Live, Work, and Play by Neal H. Creecy., 140 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211- 515-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).
The church in America is getting smaller and smaller. Each year, average church attendance decreases, while the number of Americans who identify as having no religious affiliation increases. Even traditionally Christian areas, such as the Bible Belt, are seeing the same trends as the rest of the nation. America is not alone in experiencing these trends. Western Europe, once a strong Christian continent, is also going the same way.
What is the cause of the decline of Christianity in America as well as Western Europe?
Many have written on this topic, but Pastor Creecy argues that it is because of a lack of faithful witnessing by everyday Christians.
Over and over again that faithful church members do not know how to share their faith, nor do they have any idea of where to begin having an impact for the Kingdom of God. Our culture has lost the practice of hospitality. Churches have become so programmatic that many Christians find all their social time and needs being met on the church campus. Even when Christians find themselves engaged within the community in different social activities, such as youth sports, they have no idea how to leverage those relationships for the Gospel.
Linda Bergquist Church Planting Strategist and author of City Shaped Churches says, “This book serves as a non-formulaic, comprehensive, and highly approachable guide to help newcomers to Christianity as well as to mobilize long time Christians become more active and more effective in sharing their faith as a way of life. I appreciate that it is written out of Neal’s life time of experiences and is not simply theory or theology.”
Neal H. Creecy has been in Gospel ministry for twenty-eight years. He has served as a pastor, international missionary, church planter, missionary consultant, conference speaker, and seminary professor around the world. He holds an MDiv and a PhD from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.
Witnessing Where You Live, Work, and Play by Neal H. Creecy., 140 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211- 515-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories