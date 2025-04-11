Backline Now Launches Spring Season with New Gear, Vintage Classics & Support for Music Education
Vintage gems, top-tier gear upgrades, and a growing community impact set the stage for Backline Now’s biggest season yet.
Kansas City, MO, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Backline Now, a leading provider of professional music gear rentals in the Midwest, has announced several key updates to its inventory and ongoing community efforts as the spring season of live events gets underway.
To meet increased demand from regional festivals, touring artists, and production companies, the Kansas City-based company has expanded its selection of professional-grade equipment. New additions include a fully restored Hammond B3 organ paired with a Leslie 122 speaker and a meticulously rebuilt Fender Rhodes MKII Stage Piano. The company has also made substantial investments in Yamaha drum kits, Nord keyboards, and Gibson guitars, reflecting its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of performers and event producers.
"Spring marks a pivotal time for the live event industry,” said Neil Rosenbaum, founder of Backline Now. “Our goal is to be prepared with reliable, high-quality gear and to support our clients with the service they need during their busiest months.”
In addition to equipment updates, Backline Now is continuing its efforts to support local music education through its Striking A Chord initiative. Launched in 2023, the program donates instruments and supplies to under-resourced music classrooms across the Kansas City metro. The company reports that its impact will expand this spring with additional contributions and new school partnerships.
Spring Highlights Include:
Restoration of a Hammond B3 with Leslie 122 and Fender Rhodes MKII Stage Piano
Expanded inventory of Yamaha drums, Nord keyboards, and Gibson guitars
Support for regional tours, festivals, and venue-based productions
Emergency rental services and same-day delivery across the Midwest
Continued investment in local music education through Striking A Chord
Backline Now provides equipment and technical support for a variety of events, from small performances to large-scale productions. Its recent expansions aim to support a growing number of clients seeking professional solutions for live music events in 2025.
For more information or to inquire about rentals and educational partnerships, visit https://www.backlinenow.com.
Neil Rosenbaum
+1 816-514-2777
www.backlinenow.com
