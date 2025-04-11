Joy Dyer’s Newly Released "Sadie: My Life in a Family" is a Heartfelt Tribute to the Love and Joy a Beloved Pet Brings
“Sadie: My Life in a Family” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joy Dyer offers readers a touching account of life with Sadie, a cherished black Labrador whose adventures and unconditional love left a lasting impact on her family.
Orlando, FL, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sadie: My Life in a Family”: a heartwarming story celebrating the special bond between a family and their loyal black Labrador, Sadie. “Sadie: My Life in a Family” is the creation of published author, Joy Dyer, a dedicated wife, mother of two adult sons, and grandmother of one, currently.
Dyer shares, “'Sadie: My Life in a Family' is about our black Labrador, Sadie, and some of the adventures we were so fortunate to share with her. The story follows Sadie from the afternoon we got her through numerous escapades, from the time we got her to the time we had to set her free. She was an exceptional addition to our family, truly loved by us all!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Dyer’s new book captures the joys, challenges, and heartfelt moments of life with a beloved pet. This touching narrative will resonate with readers who have experienced the profound love and companionship of a family dog.
Consumers can purchase “Sadie: My Life in a Family” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sadie: My Life in a Family,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dyer shares, “'Sadie: My Life in a Family' is about our black Labrador, Sadie, and some of the adventures we were so fortunate to share with her. The story follows Sadie from the afternoon we got her through numerous escapades, from the time we got her to the time we had to set her free. She was an exceptional addition to our family, truly loved by us all!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Dyer’s new book captures the joys, challenges, and heartfelt moments of life with a beloved pet. This touching narrative will resonate with readers who have experienced the profound love and companionship of a family dog.
Consumers can purchase “Sadie: My Life in a Family” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sadie: My Life in a Family,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories