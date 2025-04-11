Future Horizons Presents: "Insights Into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Ralston, NE on May 21, 2025
Temple Grandin is one of the most respected individuals in the world with autism. She earned a PhD in Animal Science and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. She has written several bestsellers, including "Thinking in Pictures," and "Animals in Translation." She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of people to understand how to support individuals with autism. She is one of the most celebrated and effective animal advocates on the planet.
Ralston, NE, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson will be in Ralston, NE on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.
This discussion will cover individuals who are sensory-based, verbal learners, mathematical learners, and auditory learners. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork.
Temple believes there are workarounds for all situations, including finding a job, volunteer work, tutoring and test taking.
Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.
By participating, you will learn:
- How to create a learning environment that accommodates individuals with diverse ways of thinking.
- The importance of treating all animals humanely.
- Practical methods for enhancing the welfare of farm and ranch animals.
“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” -Dr. Temple Grandin
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
