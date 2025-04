Krishen Iyer Committing to Set Up Endowment Fund to Bring Awareness to Human Trafficking Problem

San Diego, CA, April 11, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Krishen Iyer announces that he is committing to set up a foundation to bring awareness to the human trafficking problem.This foundation is to raise awareness to those in need of a way out and to change laws here in the US to stop the abuse.Less known:A-Labor trafficking.B-Online exploitation.C-Organ trafficking.D-The role of poverty and migration.E-Mexico and conservatorship.These are very common practices.