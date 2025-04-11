Krishen Iyer Committing to Set Up Endowment Fund to Bring Awareness to Human Trafficking Problem
San Diego, CA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Krishen Iyer announces that he is committing to set up a foundation to bring awareness to the human trafficking problem.
This foundation is to raise awareness to those in need of a way out and to change laws here in the US to stop the abuse.
Less known:
A-Labor trafficking.
B-Online exploitation.
C-Organ trafficking.
D-The role of poverty and migration.
E-Mexico and conservatorship.
These are very common practices.
krisheniyer.com
