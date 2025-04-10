Binge Networks Announces the Release of Fetch The Goodness – A Heartwarming Show Teaching Kids the Goodness of God
St. Petersburg, FL, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Binge Networks is pleased to announce the addition of Fetch The Goodness to its streaming platform. The educational series follows Amy, Jacob, and Sarah — three endearing Moppet characters — as they explore meaningful lessons about kindness, faith, and community.
Developed with young viewers in mind, Fetch The Goodness blends gentle storytelling with relatable themes, encouraging children to reflect on values such as respect, gratitude, and compassion. Its thoughtful approach has already resonated with homeschooling families and parents seeking constructive entertainment.
Accessibility is a priority for the series, with every episode featuring ASL (American Sign Language) interpreters, ensuring that children of all abilities can enjoy and learn from the show’s uplifting messages.
“We’re excited to bring Fetch The Goodness to Binge Networks,” said Bonnie Bruderer, CEO at Binge Networks. “In a world where finding trustworthy content for kids can be challenging, this series stands out by combining fun adventures with timeless truths about God’s goodness. It’s a show parents can feel good about and children will love.”
The series is now available to stream on Binge Networks. New viewers can start watching with a free trial at BingeNetworks.tv.
