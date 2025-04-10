GHPAC Mobilizes African Diaspora on Capitol Hill & Urges Action to Stop Disruption to PEPFAR and Global Security
Washington, DC, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC) urgently calls on Congress to take immediate and decisive action to fully reauthorize the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) following this week's House Appropriations hearing.
The hearing comes after Congress failed to meet the March 25 deadline to fully reauthorize PEPFAR — a delay that has triggered unnecessary uncertainty and threatens to dismantle one of the most successful and morally grounded bipartisan initiatives in American foreign policy history.
For over two decades, PEPFAR has stood as a beacon of U.S. global leadership, saving more than 25 million lives and transforming global health systems. The program’s success has not only curbed the HIV/AIDS epidemic but has also fortified health infrastructure and enhanced regional stability across the Global South. The lapse in reauthorization places this legacy — and countless lives — at risk.
“As a community deeply rooted in both the United States and Africa, we are gravely concerned by the potential erosion of trust between the U.S. and its key allies,” said Adjoa Kyerematen, President and CEO of GHPAC. “Undermining PEPFAR at this critical juncture sends the wrong message to our allies and opens the door to destabilizing actors who do not share America's values of democracy, transparency, and human rights.”
Ghana, a strategic U.S. partner and a pillar of democratic governance in West Africa, is sounding the alarm. Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama recently lamented that Ghana may be forced to form “new bridges” with other geopolitical powers to prevent catastrophic loss of life due to the abrupt end to critical programs, including failure to fulfill the PEPFAR commitment through 2030 — now just five years away. PEPFAR has been instrumental in supporting Ghana's progress in the national HIV response, supporting essential catalytic services related to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and support services, particularly in Ahafo, Western and Western North. The halt in PEPFAR funding has severely impacted services including reducing Mother to Child Transmission.
This shift could have dangerous implications, not only for health outcomes but also for U.S. influence in a region increasingly targeted by anti-Western forces. Failure to reauthorize PEPFAR would represent a tragic abandonment of American leadership and a dereliction of moral and strategic obligations.
In a demonstration of advocacy and civic engagement, the Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC) and the Ghanaian Diaspora Nursing Alliance (GDNA) organized a Capitol Hill Advocacy Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025 — Ghana’s Independence Day. This event brought together the largest-ever delegation of African diaspora nurses, clinicians, and advocates representing Ghanaian American, Nigerian American and Liberian American perspectives to meet with members of Congress and discuss pressing global health priorities.
The group of 30 advocates engaged in strategic meetings with 13 Democratic and Republican congressional offices across the House and Senate, underscoring the vital role of PEPFAR in combating HIV/AIDS globally and its transformational impact on health systems in Africa and beyond.
Rep. Jonathan Jackson, (D-IL), a member of the House Africa subcommittee, who was one of 12 House members to send a letter imploring Secretary of State Marco Rubio to protect PEPFAR and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, invited the group to Speaker’s Gallery to help raise awareness. Secretary Rubio has expressed desire to protect the PEPFAR program and executed a limited waiver to restart critical HIV services, including antiretroviral treatment and prevention of mother-to-child transmissions. However, many PEPFAR life-affirming activities still remain in jeopardy including access to PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a highly effective HIV prevention method.
Education and training activities leading up to the advocacy day were supported by GHPAC’s Forward Ever Collective Foundation, equipping participants with the tools to effectively champion global health equity.
This advocacy day is the latest in a series of engagements by GHPAC, which has consistently facilitated high-level discussions between the Ghanaian diaspora and U.S. policymakers.
Eight African diaspora health organizations in the United States signed a letter to Africa Subcommittee Chairman Chris Smith assuring him that one incident involving four nurses in Mozambique who provided 21 abortions in violation of the Mexico City Policy is an isolated incident not reflective of the reality of use of PEPFAR funding on the ground.
African diaspora organizations will continue to leverage expertise and lived experiences to urge lawmakers—Democrats and Republicans alike — to rise above partisan divisions, protect life, reaffirm the mutual benefit in combatting the HIV/AIDS global epidemic as well as fortify global and regional security.
The Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC) is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization committed to empowering Ghanaian and African diaspora communities through civic engagement, advocacy, and leadership development. Learn more at http://www.ghanadiasporapac.org
The Forward Ever Collective Foundation (“FECF”) is a charitable non-profit 501 (c)(3) affiliated with Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (“GHPAC”), established to address the acute challenges faced by the local and global Ghanaian community, and build community capacity. Learn more at http://www.forwardevercollective.org
