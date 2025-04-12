Copper Hills Golf Club: Building Multiple Venues for Golf, Events, and Celebrations
New construction of the venues include the Copper Club, a full-service restaurant, and a special events space capable of accommodating up to 300 guests. The 27-hole golf course will hold outdoor wedding ceremonies, large golf outings, funeral wakes, luncheons, and numerous other occasions.
Oxford, MI, April 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Copper Hills Golf Club, located in the heart of Oakland County, Michigan, is a 27-hole public golf course. Construction has begun for buildings that will hold weddings, a full restaurant, and large golf outings. Offering more than just a golfing experience, Copper Hills is building a versatile destination for weddings, corporate outings, and other special occasions.
The golf course was designed by a visionary whose multifaceted background in creative design, construction, and earthmoving laid the foundation for a truly exceptional venue. With years of experience working with Ford, combined with the brawny strength of three decades in earthmoving and a passion for architecture, he created Copper Hills with a vision to bring world-class features to Oakland County. His extensive travels across the globe allowed him to experience some of the finest golf courses, and he ensured that Copper Hills Golf Club would live up to the highest standards.
Though Curtis, the founder, passed away in late 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer, his legacy endures through the efforts of his family. They continue to honor his dream by building a large venue for a variety of events.
For more information, Contact Copper Hills Golf Club.
Phone: 248-969-9808
