SECARDEO certACME v2 for Highly Secure, Automated and Auditable TLS Certificate Enrollment
SECARDEO releases certACME Version 2 for ACME autoenrollment for servers, clients and Apple devices with internal CAs like ADCS or public CAs such as Let’s Encrypt.
Ismaning, Germany, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SECARDEO certACME is a proxy for centralized autoenrollment of TLS certificates using ACME, especially for external and internal web servers with private and public CAs. Kubernetes clusters, Linux clients, and Apple devices can now also be registered with it. In addition to the ACME validation procedures, which now include TLS ALPN along with HTTP and DNS, advanced security mechanisms such as whitelists and ACME acceptance by an approver are available. This is now complemented by crypto policies and external account binding, including verification of enrollment permissions in Active Directory. The certificates are stored in a central database and can be efficiently managed there with additional tools such as Secardeo certLife. This ensures complete control over an organization's certificates and thus verifiable certificate management processes.
Key new features in certACME v2 include:
* Support for additional ACME clients and CAs such as DigiCert, GlobalSign, or EJBCA
* Centralized enrollment of external and internal servers with ACME CAs such as Let's Encrypt or ZeroSSL
* TLS ALPN validation without opening port 80
* External account binding for secure request authorization using Active Directory users and certificate templates
* ACME device certificates using Apple Device Attestation and MDM lookup for Intune and others
* Many other features and improvements
“Google and Apple are pushing certificate validity periods of 90 to 45 days. Reliable, centralized automation for both external and internal web server certificates is essential and should be implemented early,” says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and managing director of SECARDEO.
certACME is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a series of components for complete automated certificate lifecycle management.
For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
About Secardeo GmbH
Secardeo GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players and a large number of major international companies and authorities.
Secardeo GmbH
Hohenadlstr. 4
D-85737 Ismaning
www.secardeo.com
Further information:
Louis Tuchman
Tel: +49 89 189 35 89-0
Fax: +49 89 189 35 89-9
info@secardeo.com
Key new features in certACME v2 include:
* Support for additional ACME clients and CAs such as DigiCert, GlobalSign, or EJBCA
* Centralized enrollment of external and internal servers with ACME CAs such as Let's Encrypt or ZeroSSL
* TLS ALPN validation without opening port 80
* External account binding for secure request authorization using Active Directory users and certificate templates
* ACME device certificates using Apple Device Attestation and MDM lookup for Intune and others
* Many other features and improvements
“Google and Apple are pushing certificate validity periods of 90 to 45 days. Reliable, centralized automation for both external and internal web server certificates is essential and should be implemented early,” says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and managing director of SECARDEO.
certACME is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a series of components for complete automated certificate lifecycle management.
For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
About Secardeo GmbH
Secardeo GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players and a large number of major international companies and authorities.
Secardeo GmbH
Hohenadlstr. 4
D-85737 Ismaning
www.secardeo.com
Further information:
Louis Tuchman
Tel: +49 89 189 35 89-0
Fax: +49 89 189 35 89-9
info@secardeo.com
Contact
Secardeo GmbHContact
Louis Tuchman
+49/89 189 35 89-0
www.secardeo.com
Louis Tuchman
+49/89 189 35 89-0
www.secardeo.com
Categories