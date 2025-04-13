Motia Builders Group Opens Investment Opportunities in Commercial Office Spaces and Shops for Sale at Guildford Square, Zirakpur

Motia Builders Group, one of North India’s most trusted real estate developers, has announced new investment opportunities at its landmark commercial project — Guildford Square — strategically located on PR7 Airport Road, Zirakpur. The project offers premium office spaces and high-street shops for sale, catering to entrepreneurs, startups, and retail investors seeking high-visibility and well-connected business addresses.