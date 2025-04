Motia Builders Group Opens Investment Opportunities in Commercial Office Spaces and Shops for Sale at Guildford Square, Zirakpur

Zirakpur, India, April 13, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Motia Guildford Square is designed to meet the evolving demands of the commercial real estate market in Zirakpur and the larger Chandigarh Tricity region. With a growing population, rapid infrastructure development, and easy connectivity to Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, Zirakpur is emerging as a hotspot for both retail and corporate growth.Project Highlights:Prime Location on PR7 Road near Chandigarh International AirportCommercial shops and office spaces for sale with wide front viewAmple parking space including basement and surface-levelHigh-speed lifts, wide stairways, and fire-fighting system for safety24/7 CCTV surveillance for securityRERA approved and designed as per modern commercial standardsMotia Guildford Square is ideal for retail outlets, salons, cafes, clinics, corporate offices, and showrooms. The strategic location ensures high footfall and excellent visibility, making it a lucrative choice for investors and business owners.For More infocall on. +91 9041007959visit https://www.motia.co.in/