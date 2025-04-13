Motia Builders Group Opens Investment Opportunities in Commercial Office Spaces and Shops for Sale at Guildford Square, Zirakpur
Motia Builders Group, one of North India’s most trusted real estate developers, has announced new investment opportunities at its landmark commercial project — Guildford Square — strategically located on PR7 Airport Road, Zirakpur. The project offers premium office spaces and high-street shops for sale, catering to entrepreneurs, startups, and retail investors seeking high-visibility and well-connected business addresses.
Zirakpur, India, April 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Motia Guildford Square is designed to meet the evolving demands of the commercial real estate market in Zirakpur and the larger Chandigarh Tricity region. With a growing population, rapid infrastructure development, and easy connectivity to Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, Zirakpur is emerging as a hotspot for both retail and corporate growth.
Project Highlights:
Prime Location on PR7 Road near Chandigarh International Airport
Commercial shops and office spaces for sale with wide front view
Ample parking space including basement and surface-level
High-speed lifts, wide stairways, and fire-fighting system for safety
24/7 CCTV surveillance for security
RERA approved and designed as per modern commercial standards
Motia Guildford Square is ideal for retail outlets, salons, cafes, clinics, corporate offices, and showrooms. The strategic location ensures high footfall and excellent visibility, making it a lucrative choice for investors and business owners.
For More info
call on. +91 9041007959
visit https://www.motia.co.in/
Contact
Zirakpur Punjab
9041007959
https://www.motia.co.in/
