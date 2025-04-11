Michael Laws’s Newly Released "Alaska Moose’s Spring Adventure" is a Delightful and Imaginative Children’s Tale of Outdoor Fun
“Alaska Moose’s Spring Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Laws is a heartwarming children’s story that follows the playful escapades of Alaska Moose and his best friend, Michael, as they embark on a bumpy and exciting springtime adventure filled with laughter and unexpected surprises.
Berea, KY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Alaska Moose’s Spring Adventure”: a charming and adventurous tale that captures the joy of childhood imagination. “Alaska Moose’s Spring Adventure” is the creation of published author, Michael Laws, who has had Alaska Moose since he was four years old. Since then, he has been creating adventures with Alaska. Michael created this adventure when he was four years old and turned it into a book at nine years old. Michael loves writing, swimming, and the great outdoors.
Laws shares, “You never know what can happen on a spring day with a moose, a lawnmower, and a wild imagination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Laws’s new book brings young readers an engaging and lighthearted journey that encourages imagination and outdoor play.
Consumers can purchase “Alaska Moose’s Spring Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Alaska Moose’s Spring Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
