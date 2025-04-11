Desmond H. Reid’s Newly Released "Sociological and Spiritual Connectedness" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Human Identity and Divine Purpose
“Sociological and Spiritual Connectedness: Core Concepts of Humans in the Mind of a Divine Being” from Christian Faith Publishing author Desmond H. Reid is a compelling discussion of the interconnected nature of human existence, blending sociological insight with spiritual reflection to offer readers a deeper understanding of their purpose.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sociological and Spiritual Connectedness: Core Concepts of Humans in the Mind of a Divine Being”: a fascinating discussion of fundamental questions of human existence. “Sociological and Spiritual Connectedness: Core Concepts of Humans in the Mind of a Divine Being” is the creation of published author, Desmond H. Reid, who obtained a bachelor’s degree in social science, sociology, from the University of Ottawa, Canada, and a master’s in theological studies from Heritage College and Seminary, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. He is also a certified marriage officer and spiritual guidance counselor.
Desmond H. Reid shares, “Who am I? And where am I going?
“In the natural realm of life, humans live in a cycle. This cycle begins at home and ends at home, eventually expanding into the larger world. No person is an island that rises from the sea; no one stands alone. Everyone is connected to others in some form or shape. Everyone is indebted to someone, whether big or small, known or unknown.
“In the spiritual context, humans inherently crave spirituality. Our journey begins with the awareness of the eternal Spirit (God) and the certainty that we are in his mind. Most importantly, he cares for humans because we share his characteristics. We are designed to develop our social norms while simultaneously adhering to spiritual principles established by an inconceivable being.
“Desmond’s personal experiences are balanced by his sociological and spiritual journey. His intention is for each reader to uncover the depths of their natural and spiritual self in relation to the various topics covered in this book.
“Readers must comprehend the path that has led them to their current stage in life. Everyone possesses social and spiritual desires and needs; these needs shape our lives and our understanding of who we are and where we are going.”
