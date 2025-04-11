Gabrielle Fisher’s Newly Released “Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving” is a Heartwarming Tale of Kindness and Emotional Growth

“Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gabrielle Fisher is a beautifully illustrated story that teaches children the power of generosity, love, and inner peace through the journey of an endearing little mouse.