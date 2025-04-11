Gabrielle Fisher’s Newly Released “Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving” is a Heartwarming Tale of Kindness and Emotional Growth
“Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gabrielle Fisher is a beautifully illustrated story that teaches children the power of generosity, love, and inner peace through the journey of an endearing little mouse.
Knoxville, TN, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving”: a touching and inspirational children’s story about the joy of giving and the peace found in selflessness. “Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving” is the creation of published author, Gabrielle Fisher, an occupational therapist and is the owner of Fisher Therapeutics in Knoxville, Tennessee. For over twenty years, she has worked with people of all ages to improve their health and well-being.
Gabrielle Fisher shares, “Manny the mouse experiences sadness that changes to joy by learning how to give to others. He finds peace inside his heart by meeting a wise, beautiful dove named Lovey Dovey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gabrielle Fisher’s new book is a delightful and meaningful resource for parents, educators, and caregivers looking to instill values of love, kindness, and emotional well-being in young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lovey Dovey: a children’s book about connection, love, peace, and giving,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
