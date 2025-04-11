Beth Dees’s Newly Released “Your Kingdom Come Your Will Be Done: On Earth As It Is In Heaven” is a Compelling Exploration of God’s Will and the Coming Kingdom
“Your Kingdom Come Your Will Be Done: On Earth As It Is In Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Dees is a thought-provoking book that blends fiction, history, and biblical prophecy to reveal God’s perfect will for His Kingdom.
Guthrie, OK, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Your Kingdom Come Your Will Be Done: On Earth As It Is In Heaven”: a powerful narrative that explores the promise of God’s Kingdom on Earth and in Heaven. “Your Kingdom Come Your Will Be Done: On Earth As It Is In Heaven” is the creation of published author, Beth Dees, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Dees shares, “God’s will—There will be a kingdom where there will be no pain, no sickness, and no tears. Evil and hatred and darkness will be gone forever. Death will be swallowed up.
“God’s will—There will be a kingdom where heaven is on earth and earth is in heaven, joined as one eternally. The immeasurable light and love flowing from the throne of God in that kingdom will fill the land with a glory and a beauty indescribable. The redeemed from all tribes and tongues, people and nations will be united as one in the love.
“But the days on this earth before the Kingdom’s fruition are drawing to a close. Satan with his power of darkness will have a short rally before the earth is cleansed and all is made new. This, too, is God’s will. In the spiritual world of light, the scroll is in the hands of the Lamb being opened. The trumpets will sound, and the bowls will be emptied in God’s judgment on this earth. Many see it. Many more do not.
“God’s will—He wants all of mankind to see in the here and now the Lamb who was slain, who is Jesus Christ their Savior. He wants His creation to believe and confess that truth so they may be resurrected to share in the glorious kingdom in the day of Christ’s return.
“The story is narrated in first person, where fiction, history, and biblical prophecy meet to tell God’s perfect will for His perfect kingdom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Dees’s new book provides an insightful narrative blending faith, prophecy, and divine purpose, offering readers a glimpse into God’s ultimate plan for the world.
Consumers can purchase “Your Kingdom Come Your Will Be Done: On Earth As It Is In Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Your Kingdom Come Your Will Be Done: On Earth As It Is In Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
