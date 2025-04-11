Author Dusty Rose’s New Book, "Escape From Hell," is a Powerful True Account Revealing How the Author Managed to Escape an Abusive Marriage to Find Her Freedom Once More
Recent release “Escape From Hell” from Page Publishing author Dusty Rose is a poignant and compelling memoir that follows the author as she and her children struggle to survive in an abusive home with her dangerous husband. After taking as much torment and abuse as she could, Dusty reveals how she and her children escaped with the help of God to finally be free of their living hell.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dusty Rose, who currently lives in Arizona with her family, has completed her new book, “Escape From Hell”: a potent and gripping autobiographical account that documents how the author and her children managed to survive an abusive home after she found the inner courage to leave her life of being tormented behind.
“For many years, I have written down notes of our life for my therapy,” writes Dusty. “It has been over fifty years now, and it’s time to organize my notes. My kids and I escaped from hell with their dad. I felt sorry for him, but my kids came first. It didn’t appear that my husband would quit drinking, so we needed to escape.
“This story is true. Only the names and places have been changed to protect the innocent as well as the guilty.
“With the help of the Lord, my family, and my children, I got the courage to escape. One child told me he wished he was dead. The other child asked me why I didn’t divorce their dad. That really woke me up, and I thank God it did.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dusty Rose’s enthralling memoir will resonate with anyone who has ever endured abuse at the hands of someone who claims to love them, revealing the way in which Dusty found her path forward through the darkness. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Dusty shares “Escape From Hell” to help those who may be facing a similar situation know they are not alone, and there is always a chance for a better life.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Escape From Hell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
