Author Dusty Rose’s New Book, "Escape From Hell," is a Powerful True Account Revealing How the Author Managed to Escape an Abusive Marriage to Find Her Freedom Once More

Recent release “Escape From Hell” from Page Publishing author Dusty Rose is a poignant and compelling memoir that follows the author as she and her children struggle to survive in an abusive home with her dangerous husband. After taking as much torment and abuse as she could, Dusty reveals how she and her children escaped with the help of God to finally be free of their living hell.