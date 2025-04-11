M. Franklin Parrish’s "Brothers for Life: Hoosiers at the Crossroads" is the Epic Tale About Two Brothers Growing Up Through the Harshest Period of American History

Recent release “Brothers for Life: Hoosiers at the Crossroads” from Newman Springs Publishing author M. Franklin Parrish is a captivating and thought-provoking biographical account that centers around the life of the author’s father and uncle as they grow from young boys to men during a turbulent era of American history through their service in and life after the Second World War.