M. Franklin Parrish’s "Brothers for Life: Hoosiers at the Crossroads" is the Epic Tale About Two Brothers Growing Up Through the Harshest Period of American History
Recent release “Brothers for Life: Hoosiers at the Crossroads” from Newman Springs Publishing author M. Franklin Parrish is a captivating and thought-provoking biographical account that centers around the life of the author’s father and uncle as they grow from young boys to men during a turbulent era of American history through their service in and life after the Second World War.
Walnut Creek, CA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M. Franklin Parrish, who holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Indiana University School of Law in Bloomington, Indiana, has completed his new book, “Brothers for Life: Hoosiers at the Crossroads”: a gripping historical account that explores the lives of the author’s father and uncle as they pursue their own lives of happiness and fulfilment, all while striving for the American Dream in the wake of World War II.
“‘Brothers for Life’ is a true story of the hardships and momentous events that two brothers, Myles F. Parrish (my Father) and Richard K. Parrish (my Uncle), experienced together from early childhood and throughout their entire lives,” shares the author. “It is a narrative of faith, hope, tenacity, and the willingness of two brothers to risk everything in their determination to overcome all adversities. Each brother was driven by some deeply embedded inner psyche to prove to himself, to his family, and to the community writ large, that he could not only survive but that he would also be ‘a victor in the midst of strife.’
“Each chapter begins with a ‘time capsule’ which helps the reader understand what other events were happening in America beyond the confines of that small Midwestern town where I grew up (Decatur, Indiana). The first chapter steps back in time with the wounding of the brothers’ Grandfather on a Civil War battlefield. Thereafter, the reader will relive the brothers’ mutually life-altering experiences in early childhood, witness their behavior and resourcefulness during the Great Depression, followed by their call to arms in the Second World War. As the postwar decades unfolded, the two brothers continued to experience a series of personal and professional successes as well as shared sorrows, all in light of the remarkable time in which they lived.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, M. Franklin Parrish’s enthralling tale is not only an epic story of two determined brothers but also chronicles an American family’s generational struggles, scares, setbacks, and successes, mirroring that of America in its continued quest for a more perfect union. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Brothers for Life” is sure to resonate with readers who are passionate about the history of the nation, and how it can have a lasting impact for future generations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Brothers for Life: Hoosiers at the Crossroads” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
