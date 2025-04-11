Author Victor M. Aguilar’s New Book, "Unforeseen Dreams," Follows the Author’s Grandmother as She and Her Family Are Forced from Their Home During the Mexican Revolution
Recent release “Unforeseen Dreams” from Newman Springs Publishing author Victor M. Aguilar is a powerful historical novel that centers around the author’s maternal grandmother and her family as they find themselves forced to leave their ancestral village in Chihuahua, Mexico, and must make their way north to America.
El Paso, TX, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Victor M. Aguilar, a retired public-school teacher and professional tennis instructor who enjoys competing in senior tennis tournaments at the national level, has completed his new book, “Unforeseen Dreams”: a riveting memoir that centers around the author’s maternal grandmother as she and her family make the dangerous journey from Mexico to the United States during the Mexican Revolution.
A native of El Paso, Texas, author Victor M. Aguilar graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a master’s degree in history and a minor in anthropology. He is married to Sabrina, his wife of over forty-one years, and together they have been blessed with two daughters and two grandsons.
“This novel was inspired by the beautiful stories as they were told to [me by my] maternal grandmother, Zeferina Fontes Ortiz,” shares Aguilar. “These writings follow the trials and tribulations of her family as they were forced to leave their ancestral village of Urique, located at the bottom of Copper Canyon in Chihuahua, Mexico. They were driven from their home by the complex and cruel hero/villain Pancho Villa during the Mexican Revolution.
“Armed with faith, perseverance, courage, and love, this story follows the Fontes family’s history through their survival by assimilating the cultures of Spain, Mexico, and United States to create a life for themselves. United, they made the long treacherous journey, leaving their homeland, like so many others, seeking a better way of life by crossing the northern border into the United States, the land of the free.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Victor M. Aguilar’s enthralling tale has been a labor of love that has been in the making ever since the author’s grandmother told him her stories over sixty-four years ago of her family’s plight and journey to freedom. Deeply personal and candid, “Unforeseen Dreams” is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life who have ever chased after their own American Dream.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Unforeseen Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
