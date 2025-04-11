Author Victor M. Aguilar’s New Book, "Unforeseen Dreams," Follows the Author’s Grandmother as She and Her Family Are Forced from Their Home During the Mexican Revolution

Recent release “Unforeseen Dreams” from Newman Springs Publishing author Victor M. Aguilar is a powerful historical novel that centers around the author’s maternal grandmother and her family as they find themselves forced to leave their ancestral village in Chihuahua, Mexico, and must make their way north to America.