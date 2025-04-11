Author Amber Rose’s New Book, "Rivals of the Chain," is a Riveting Thriller That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Investigate a Horrific Murder Tied to Supernatural Events

Recent release “Rivals of the Chain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amber Rose is a compelling novel that centers around Jane Smith, a detective who finds herself investigating the murder of a young girl. But as her investigation uncovers a supernatural element is involved, Jane will uncover not only shocking truths about the cast but her own family history.