Author Amber Rose’s New Book, "Rivals of the Chain," is a Riveting Thriller That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Investigate a Horrific Murder Tied to Supernatural Events
Recent release “Rivals of the Chain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amber Rose is a compelling novel that centers around Jane Smith, a detective who finds herself investigating the murder of a young girl. But as her investigation uncovers a supernatural element is involved, Jane will uncover not only shocking truths about the cast but her own family history.
New York, NY, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amber Rose, a small town girl who appreciates the blessings and challenges of living in a small community, has completed her new book, “Rivals of the Chain”: a captivating and heart-pounding mystery novel that follows a rookie investigator who, after enduring her own personal trauma, finds herself investigating the murder of a young girl, only to discover the case is inextricably linked to supernatural entities.
“Jane Smith is a rookie investigator who was interrupted by mental trauma of an accident in her past,” writes Rose. “When her boyfriend sets up a plan to protect her, it proves to be a scandalous secret. She declines until a recent case catches her interest with a legend from the haunted mansion on Krane Plantation.
“The mystery evolves from the brutal killing of a little girl and keeps Jane attached when an ancient supernatural element is introduced. Both witnesses claim that the murderer is an evil spirit only known to them as ‘the creature’ who works in a chain reaction and wants to annihilate their small community. Neither detectives see much credibility in their statements until subsequent deaths creating a domino effect become too much for Jane to ignore.
“She confides in Mike Tallis, her church pastor and trusted friend, who agrees to be an advocate for the first surviving connection, Spectre Clyve, a medium fighting a horrible curse. Searching for the creature’s origin leads to many surprising truths including dark secrets of Jane’s own family and a special hidden gift shining through her little cousin Mary-Ellen.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amber Rose’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Jane’s quest for the truth, no matter what it might mean for her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Rivals of the Chain” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of the supernatural mystery genre.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Rivals of the Chain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Jane Smith is a rookie investigator who was interrupted by mental trauma of an accident in her past,” writes Rose. “When her boyfriend sets up a plan to protect her, it proves to be a scandalous secret. She declines until a recent case catches her interest with a legend from the haunted mansion on Krane Plantation.
“The mystery evolves from the brutal killing of a little girl and keeps Jane attached when an ancient supernatural element is introduced. Both witnesses claim that the murderer is an evil spirit only known to them as ‘the creature’ who works in a chain reaction and wants to annihilate their small community. Neither detectives see much credibility in their statements until subsequent deaths creating a domino effect become too much for Jane to ignore.
“She confides in Mike Tallis, her church pastor and trusted friend, who agrees to be an advocate for the first surviving connection, Spectre Clyve, a medium fighting a horrible curse. Searching for the creature’s origin leads to many surprising truths including dark secrets of Jane’s own family and a special hidden gift shining through her little cousin Mary-Ellen.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amber Rose’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Jane’s quest for the truth, no matter what it might mean for her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Rivals of the Chain” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of the supernatural mystery genre.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Rivals of the Chain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories