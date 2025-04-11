Alice-Marie Allen’s New Book, “Love, Live, Forgive: The Beauty of Life Arcs Toward Forgiveness,” Follows a Girl and Her Grandfather Who Help Each Other Learn to Forgive
Saco, ME, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alice-Marie Allen, a loving mother of two who has worked as a special education teacher for twelve years and holds doctorate in educational leadership, has completed her most recent book, “Love, Live, Forgive: The Beauty of Life Arcs Toward Forgiveness”: a compelling story about the strength of familial bonds and the power of forgiveness to overcome all.
“This book is a middle school literary fiction novella (that welcomes all ages) about a young girl and her grandfather who happens to be a Vietnam Vet,” writes Allen. “The young girl is in seventh grade and shares a special relationship with her grandfather. However, the little girl goes through the trials and tribulations of the modern world and experiences cyberbullying. Her grandfather overcomes his ghosts and coaches his granddaughter on the path to forgiveness, as he struggles with forgiveness in his own right. Together they journey through the trials of life to a new beginning that can only be imagined to be true.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alice-Marie Allen’s book is a poignant tale that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this touching story of forgiveness and healing. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Love, Live, Forgive” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to embark on their own journey towards learning to forgive those who have harmed them.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Love, Live, Forgive: The Beauty of Life Arcs Toward Forgiveness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This book is a middle school literary fiction novella (that welcomes all ages) about a young girl and her grandfather who happens to be a Vietnam Vet,” writes Allen. “The young girl is in seventh grade and shares a special relationship with her grandfather. However, the little girl goes through the trials and tribulations of the modern world and experiences cyberbullying. Her grandfather overcomes his ghosts and coaches his granddaughter on the path to forgiveness, as he struggles with forgiveness in his own right. Together they journey through the trials of life to a new beginning that can only be imagined to be true.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alice-Marie Allen’s book is a poignant tale that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this touching story of forgiveness and healing. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Love, Live, Forgive” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to embark on their own journey towards learning to forgive those who have harmed them.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Love, Live, Forgive: The Beauty of Life Arcs Toward Forgiveness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories