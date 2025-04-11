Lindsley Boiney’s New Book, "Yuck, Too SALTY!!" is an Educational Tale Following the River Herring as They Journey from the Fresh Water to the Salty Sea and Back Again
Eastham, MA, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lindsley Boiney, who lives with her husband alongside a herring run and freshwater pond on Cape Cod, has completed her most recent book, “Yuck, Too SALTY!!”: a captivating tale for young readers that chronicles the migration patterns of river herring to reveal how they move between both freshwater and saltwater habitats.
“This story follows the river herring, a keystone species on Cape Cod,” writes Boiney. “They bravely journey from fresh pond to salty sea and back again to spawn. Their fishy friends watch them with curiosity and amazement, unable to follow. Fish in the sea think the freshwater of the pond is yucky! Fish in the pond think the sea is too salty!”
Children will love the comical exclamations and expressions of the fish encountered along the river herring’s journey. Parents and teachers will delight in reading the silly text aloud.
Published by Fulton Books, Lindsley Boiney’s book is inspired by the author’s love of watching the herring run each spring, which serves as a symbol of adventure and resilience. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Boiney’s story to life, “Yuck, Too SALTY!!” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover how different fish react to different environments.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Yuck, Too SALTY!!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
