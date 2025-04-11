Boot Out Breast Cancer’s Ladies’ Lunch Raises Over £11,000 for Bolton Breast Unit
The spirit of Motown lit up Rivington Hall Barn in Bolton as Boot Out Breast Cancer hosted their annual Ladies’ Lunch on Thursday, April 3, 2025. With over 240 guests in attendance, the event was a celebration of soul, community, and purpose, raising an outstanding £11,000 to support Bolton NHS Breast Unit. Every penny raised will go towards funding vital equipment for the unit.
Upon arrival guests enjoyed a sparkling Champagne reception whilst they browsed all the stalls for delights including jewellery, candles, clothing, and beauty products from local businesses.
A delicious three-course meal was served, and the tombola was a huge success - selling out within the first hour.
The afternoon’s centrepiece was a dazzling performance by the sensational vocalist Emelina James. Her lively Motown set, and Tina Turner tribute had the entire room on their feet, bringing an unforgettable energy to the occasion.
Dr. Ricardo Pardo-Garcia, Consultant Breast Radiologist at the Royal Bolton Hospital, delivered an inspiring speech on the life-saving importance of early diagnosis and the critical need for advanced diagnostic tools. His words underscored the direct impact of the funds raised on enhancing local NHS services.
The event also featured an auction and raffle, which raised additional funds thanks to the generosity of local businesses and supporters. Highlights of the raffle prizes included a two-night stay for two people at the Low Wood Bay Resort, An overnight stay at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester, a Toughsheet Stadium box for 10 guests for one football match in 2025/2026, three stylish Ted Baker bags, and more.
A special moment of gratitude was given to Rebecca Morey, a sponsored artist with the TATA Foundation. Rebecca, who provides free 3D areola and nipple tattoos to breast cancer and BRCA survivors, generously offered to gift this service to one or two clients following the event along with a permanent makeup voucher. Her work restores confidence and dignity to those who have undergone breast surgery, making her contribution deeply meaningful.
Debbie Dowie, Founder and Chair of Boot Out Breast Cancer said, “I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible generosity, energy, and support shown at our Ladies’ Lunch this year. From the amazing Emelina and our inspiring speakers to the businesses and individuals who donated prizes, every single person played a vital role in making this event such a success. Together, we’ve raised an astonishing £11,000, which will go directly towards providing life-saving equipment for the Bolton NHS Breast Unit. On behalf of Boot Out Breast Cancer, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us, supported us, and shared in our mission to make a real difference."
The team at Boot Out Breast Cancer extends its heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, donors, entertainers, and volunteers who made the event possible. Their contributions, along with the unwavering support of everyone who attended, have helped further the mission to provide essential resources for breast cancer care.
What’s Next for Boot Out Breast Cancer?
The charity is now gearing up for its next fundraisers;
Festival enthusiasts can mark their calendars for “Nestival 2025”, a three-day celebration of live music, street food, and gin. The event will be hosted at Lancashire’s Cuckoo Gin from August 1–3, 2025. Weekend passes and day tickets are available now at brindledistillery.co.uk.
Save the Date for November 7, 2025 where another Ladies Lunch will be hosted at Rivington Hall Barn, Bolton. Full details to be released on the bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk website.
For media enquiries, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact:
Debbie Dowie
Boot Out Breast Cancer
info@bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk / debbie@bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
www.bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
