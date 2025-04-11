Boot Out Breast Cancer’s Ladies’ Lunch Raises Over £11,000 for Bolton Breast Unit

The spirit of Motown lit up Rivington Hall Barn in Bolton as Boot Out Breast Cancer hosted their annual Ladies’ Lunch on Thursday, April 3, 2025. With over 240 guests in attendance, the event was a celebration of soul, community, and purpose, raising an outstanding £11,000 to support Bolton NHS Breast Unit. Every penny raised will go towards funding vital equipment for the unit.