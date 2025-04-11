David and Kathleen Belcher’s Newly Released “The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward” is a Powerful Call to Spiritual Growth and Biblical Truth

“The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing authors David and Kathleen Belcher is an insightful and scripture-based exploration of how believers can strengthen their faith, navigate spiritual warfare, and fulfill their divine purpose in the last days.