David and Kathleen Belcher’s Newly Released “The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward” is a Powerful Call to Spiritual Growth and Biblical Truth
“The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing authors David and Kathleen Belcher is an insightful and scripture-based exploration of how believers can strengthen their faith, navigate spiritual warfare, and fulfill their divine purpose in the last days.
San Tan Valley, AZ, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward”: a thought-provoking and biblically grounded guide designed to help Christians grow in faith, avoid deception, and embrace their spiritual gifts. “The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward” is the creation of published authors, David and Kathleen Belcher, a husband-and-wife team with a passion for sharing the Word of God.
David and Kathleen Belcher shares, “In these last days, as the return of Christ draws near, it is imperative that we as the church be prepared to endure faithfully and to be overcomers through whatever lies ahead. What can we do to become mature in our faith and to know the truth so that we will not be deceived during the perilous times about which the Bible warns us? The Catalyst addresses a variety of pertinent topics from thanksgiving and worship to fear and suffering; from internal warfare between the mind and the flesh to external spiritual warfare against the devils. The book also highlights some common errors that may be found in books or heard from the pulpit, as well as addressing some long-held doctrines that are not supported by Scripture. The authors bring out pitfalls to avoid and godly attributes to develop with the Holy Spirit’s help. Kathleen presents the way of salvation. David hopes to spur the reader out of complacency into discovering and walking in his or her divine purpose and spiritual gifts. To help believers learn to hear God’s voice, the author shares some of his own conversations with the Lord. Discover what the Bible says about the power of the tongue and the authority that we as believers have been given through Christ. Learn what the Scripture says about how believers can make a positive difference in our troubled world right now. What will ministers be like in the seventh millennium? The book presents a glimpse of what power and purity the Lord’s servants may walk in and other aspects of the last days. Much scripture is used to back up the topics presented in The Catalyst so the reader can be encouraged by additional study.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David and Kathleen Belcher’s new book is an essential read for believers seeking to strengthen their faith, understand spiritual truths, and prepare for the days ahead.
Consumers can purchase “The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The CATALYST: Truths to Propel the Church Forward,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
