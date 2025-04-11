Argus Broker Affiliates Sell LS Storage in Albert Lea, MN to Expanding Regional Operator
Minneapolis, MN, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen, and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of LS Storage, a highly occupied self storage facility located in Albert Lea, Minnesota. The property, consisting of 11,000 rentable square feet and 94 total units (including parking spaces), sold for $600,000. LS Storage offers secure, drive-up storage in well-constructed, all-steel buildings with ample expansion potential.
The Buyer, an experienced operator with a growing presence in Albert Lea and throughout the Midwest, acquired the facility as part of a broader strategy to expand its footprint in high-demand secondary markets.
“This transaction represents a strong match between a well-positioned property and a buyer with long-term growth ambitions,” said Nathan Gottlieb, Broker Associate with Argus Self Storage Advisors. Gottlieb, Ihrke, Haugen, and Flannigan represented the Seller and procured the Buyer in this transaction.
Tom, Alex, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
