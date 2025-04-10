HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's Welcomes New Chief of Congenital Heart Surgery
Dr. Max Mitchell brings nearly three decades of high-quality, compassionate care.
Denver, CO, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s announced today that Max Mitchell, MD has been named Chief of Congenital Heart Surgery, and will begin seeing patients in June 2025. Dr. Mitchell brings more than 27 years of clinical experience to HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s and will continue to provide the exceptional, high-quality, personalized care that patients have come to expect.
Dr. Mitchell is a board certified, and fellowship trained congenital heart surgeon who has spent more than two decades at Children’s Hospital Colorado. He specializes in treating complex neonatal repairs, neonatal and pediatric heart transplantation, pediatric mechanical circulatory support, pediatric tracheal reconstruction and adult congenital heart disease. He treats newborns and infants born with congenital heart conditions and his care and medical attention often follows patients through childhood, into adolescence and adulthood.
Dr. Mitchell’s attention to process improvement and high-quality care have made him a leader in his field, while his relationships with patients and families have established him as a valued partner in each patient's journey. His tenure has earned him numerous accolades including top doctor recognitions in a variety of publications, published studies and insights in industry-leading journals, and appointments to nationally-recognized committees.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Max Mitchell to our team at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s,” said David Donaldson, president and CEO at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s. “His extensive experience and dedication to providing the highest quality care to patients is matched by his commitment to excellence. No doubt Dr. Mitchell’s compassionate approach will align perfectly with our mission to support and care for children and their families. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make in our community."
HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s offers full diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. For children who require extra care, a team of pediatric specialists provide access to specially trained nursing staff and additional services to meet the physical and emotional needs of patients and their families. Dr. Mitchell will lead the pediatric heart surgery team that offers treatment for a wide range of pediatric congenital heart conditions and defects. From diagnosis through recovery, the team strives to provide a supportive environment for parents and children.
Dr. Mitchell is married to the love of his life, and they are devoted to rearing their four children.
About HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and HCA HealthONE AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s hospitals is Rocky Mountain Children’s, the only full-service pediatric anchor facility within HCA HealthONE’s system of care. With more than 300 board-certified pediatric specialists and sub-specialists, HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s has the largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Rocky Mountain region, the most experienced high-risk maternal fetal program, as well as a world-renowned specialized center for minimally invasive surgery for infants and children. HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s has been voted as Colorado Parent Magazine’s Family Favorite Hospital for multiple consecutive years. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
