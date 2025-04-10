Southside Market & Barbeque Expands to Leander, Texas - A Historic 1882 Connection
Southside Market & Barbeque opens its fifth location in Leander Texas on April 10. Serving up Authentic Central Texas BBQ with its famous Elgin "Hot Guts" all beef sausage and meats smoked low & slow over post oak on pits in the restaurant. Proud to be the Oldest BBQ Joint in Texas, Southside was founded in 1882, the same year the City of Leander was founded. They are excited about this historical connection and looking forward to serving the Leander Community.
Elgin, TX, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Once again on April 10, 2025, Southside Market & BBQ will be able to boast as having the Oldest BBQ Joint in Elgin, Texas and the Newest BBQ Joint in Texas, this one located in Leander – a city that shares an unexpected yet remarkable connection to the BBQ institution. Both Southside Market and the City of Leander were founded in 1882.
A Tradition over 140 Years in the Making
Since its founding in 1882, Southside Market & BBQ has been synonymous with Authentic Central Texas BBQ, known for its legendary Elgin “Hot Guts” Sausage and BBQ all smoked using real post oak fires. What began with William J. Moon selling fresh meats door to door from the back of a horse-drawn wagon and into a small Meat Market/BBQ Joint on the South side of the railroad tracks in Elgin has grown into a BBQ business now with locations in Bastrop, Austin’s Arbor Walk, Hutto, and now Leander.
Leander, also established in 1882, was founded alongside the expansion of the Austin & Northwestern Railroad, fueling the city’s growth and development. Just as trains helped build Leander, fire and smoke helped build Southside Market’s reputation in the Central Texas community.
“We are thankful for the opportunity to serve the great folks of Leander,” says Bryan Bracewell, third-generation owner of Southside Market & BBQ. “Our roots run deep in Central Texas, and to open up shop in a city that was founded in the same year as us is pretty darn cool.”
Bringing Authentic Central Texas BBQ to Leander
Southside Market’s Leander location will feature:
- The same All-Beef Fresh Sausage and BBQ smoked on-site daily using post oak fired pits.
- Family-friendly dining, takeout, and drive-thru service.
- A full-service meat market offering hand-made sausage as well as fresh and smoked meats.
- Catering services for events, parties, and gatherings.
“We’re not just opening a restaurant in Leander, we’re making a commitment to serve the community and become a neighbor,” says Bracewell. “We want to help Leander take it’s next step in growth by taking a step back to simpler times.”
Located at 1420 Shimmering Lane off Crystal Falls Parkway & 183A.
For more information, visit www.southsidemarket.com or follow us on social media @SouthsideBBQ.
Located at 1420 Shimmering Lane off Crystal Falls Parkway & 183A.
For more information, visit www.southsidemarket.com or follow us on social media @SouthsideBBQ.
Kelly McLouth Staha
(305)775-3436
www.southsidemarket.com
