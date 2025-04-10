Southside Market & Barbeque Expands to Leander, Texas - A Historic 1882 Connection

Southside Market & Barbeque opens its fifth location in Leander Texas on April 10. Serving up Authentic Central Texas BBQ with its famous Elgin "Hot Guts" all beef sausage and meats smoked low & slow over post oak on pits in the restaurant. Proud to be the Oldest BBQ Joint in Texas, Southside was founded in 1882, the same year the City of Leander was founded. They are excited about this historical connection and looking forward to serving the Leander Community.